Rajmata Of Mayurbhanj Bharati Rajyalaxmi Bhanja Deo Passes Away

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada:  Mayurbhanj Rajmata Bharati Rajyalaxmi Bhanja Deo passes away at her palace in Belgadia of Baripada.

She was 94-year old and had been ailing for quite sometime.

Bharati was born in the year 1927 to Nepal’s former King Naresh Tribhuvan Vir Vikram Shah and Queen Kranti and married  Maharaj Pradeep Chandra Bhanja who passed away in the year 2000.

The twitter handle of Belgadia Palace issued a condolence letter on the demise of Rajmata of Mayurbhanj.

 

 

You might also like
State

6 COVID Deaths In Odisha Today Toll Rises To 70, See Details

State

Old Rausapatna Of Cuttack Declared As Containment Zone

State

616 COVID19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Climbs To 13,737

State

Madhuban Chhaka In Puri Declared As Containment Zone

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.