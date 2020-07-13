Baripada: Mayurbhanj Rajmata Bharati Rajyalaxmi Bhanja Deo passes away at her palace in Belgadia of Baripada.

She was 94-year old and had been ailing for quite sometime.

Bharati was born in the year 1927 to Nepal’s former King Naresh Tribhuvan Vir Vikram Shah and Queen Kranti and married Maharaj Pradeep Chandra Bhanja who passed away in the year 2000.

The twitter handle of Belgadia Palace issued a condolence letter on the demise of Rajmata of Mayurbhanj.