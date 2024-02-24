Rajesh Prabhakar Patil appointed as Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday has appointed IAS officer Rajesh Prabhakar Patil as the new Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Patil is currently serving as the Commissioner cum Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department. He has the additional charge of Special Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department.

“Rajesh Pravakar Patil is hereby posted as Commissioner Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Patil is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner cum Secretary to Government, Co-operation Department and Special Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Bhubaneswar,” read the official circular.

Meanwhile, Vijay Amrut Kulange, IAS, RR-2013 Commissioner Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation is currently on leave for almost one month.