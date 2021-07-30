Odisha’s Rajendra University Gets UGC Recognition

Bhubaneswar: The Rajendra University in Balangir district of Odisha has got the University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition. This was informed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

According to Pradhan, Rajendra University got the UGC recognition under the section 2(f) of the UGC Act.

It is to be noted here that an application of Rajendra University seeking the UGC recognition was rejected by the commission in 2020.

The UGC has asked the Rajendra University to adhere to the following: