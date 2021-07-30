Odisha’s Rajendra University Gets UGC Recognition

Bhubaneswar: The Rajendra University in Balangir district of Odisha has got the University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition. This was informed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.
According to Pradhan, Rajendra University got the UGC recognition under the section 2(f) of the UGC Act.
ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପୁରାତନ ଶିକ୍ଷାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ରାଜେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମହାବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟକୁ ୟୁଜିସି ଅଧିନିୟମ 1956, ଧାରା 2(ଏଫ୍) ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ୟୁନିଭରସିଟି ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଟ କମିସନ (ୟୁଜିସି) ଆଜି ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟର ମାନ୍ୟତା ଦେବା ସହ ବିଶ୍ୱବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ତାଲିକାରେ ଅନ୍ତର୍ଭୃକ୍ତ କରିଛି । pic.twitter.com/MvVYuKzdln
— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 30, 2021
It is to be noted here that an application of Rajendra University seeking the UGC recognition was rejected by the commission in 2020.
The UGC has asked the Rajendra University to adhere to the following:
- To ensure that no off campus centre(s)/ study centre(s) is opened beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the University as stipulated in the Act and in no case beyond the territory of the State.
- To ensure that no programmes should be offered through franchising arrangements with private institutions.
- To ensure that no study centre(s) are opened through franchises by the University.
- In case the university has already started any off-campus/ study centre and the centre operating through franchises outside the State, it must be closed immediately.
- No Open and Distance Learning programmes and online programmes shall be started without the prior recognition of UGC.
- Phil/PhD programmes can be conducted as per the provisions of UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Awards of M.Phil/ Ph D Degree) Regulations, 2016.
- The University is required to follow all the UGC Regulations.