Rajdhani special trains between Bhubaneswar to New Delhi to run via three routes from December 1

Bhubaneswar : The Indian Railways has decided to run Bhubaneswar- New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express in three routes i.e. Tata, Adra and Jharsuguda for the convenience of passengers, officials said on Saturday.

Now the Rajdhani Special is running via Tata route only, the added.

The Rajdhani Special (02823/02824) via Tata will leave Bhubaneswar at 9.30 AM on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with effect from December 1. It will leave New Delhi at 5.05 PM on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday for Bhubaneswar with effect from December 2.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Special (02825/02826) via Adra will leave Bhubaneswar on every Wednesday and Sunday with effect from December 2. It will start it’s journey from New Delhi on every Monday and Friday with effect from December 4.

And, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Special (02855/02856) via Jharsuguda and Rourkela will leave Bhubaneswar on every Saturday with effect from December 5. It will leave New Delhi on every Sunday with effect from December 6.