Rajdhani Express To Run Twice A Week, 6 More Special Trains Cancelled
Bhubaneswar: Due to very poor occupancy and to break the chain of Covid-19 infection cases, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided that Rajdhani Special Trains from Bhubaneswar shall run twice in a week, instead of daily as earlier, up to May 31.
- 02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run on Tuesdays from Bhubaneswar up to May 31. Remaining days of this train will remain cancelled w.e.f. May 21
- 02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run on Wednesdays from New Delhi during the period. Remaining days of this train will remain cancelled up to June 1
- 02825/02826 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Adra from Bhubaneswar will run on Sundays and from New Delhi will run on Mondays during the period. This train will remain cancelled on May 26 from Bhubaneswar and on May 28 from New Delhi.
- 02855/02856 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Sambalpur City & Rourkela will remain cancelled on May 22nd & 29th from Bhubaneswar and on May 23 & 30 from New Delhi.
Some more trains have also been cancelled by ECoR jurisdiction including local MEMU and passenger trains. Following are the list:
- 02882/02881 Bhubaneswar-Pune-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar on May 25 and from Pune on May 27 will remain cancelled.
- 02097/02098 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar between 21st to 31st May and from Junagarh Road between May 22 to June 1 will remain cancelled.
- 08433/08434 Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special from both the directions from May 21 to May 31 will remain cancelled.
- 08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur Special from both the directions from May 21 to May 31 will remain cancelled.
- 02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from May 21 to 31 and from Bangiriposi from May 22 to June 1 will remain cancelled.
- 08493/08494 Bhuabneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar from May 21 to May 31 from both the directions will remain cancelled.