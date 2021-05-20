Bhubaneswar: Due to very poor occupancy and to break the chain of Covid-19 infection cases, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided that Rajdhani Special Trains from Bhubaneswar shall run twice in a week, instead of daily as earlier, up to May 31.

02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run on Tuesdays from Bhubaneswar up to May 31. Remaining days of this train will remain cancelled w.e.f. May 21

02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Tata will run on Wednesdays from New Delhi during the period. Remaining days of this train will remain cancelled up to June 1

02825/02826 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Adra from Bhubaneswar will run on Sundays and from New Delhi will run on Mondays during the period. This train will remain cancelled on May 26 from Bhubaneswar and on May 28 from New Delhi.

02855/02856 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Special via Sambalpur City & Rourkela will remain cancelled on May 22nd & 29th from Bhubaneswar and on May 23 & 30 from New Delhi.

Some more trains have also been cancelled by ECoR jurisdiction including local MEMU and passenger trains. Following are the list: