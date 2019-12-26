Rajdhani Express Showcasing Heritage And Culture Of Odisha Flagged Off By Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express showcasing heritage and culture of Odisha from Bhubaneswar railway station today.

The Union Minister also introduced un-reserved tickets in Odia script in addition to English and Hindi on this occasion. Odisha’s art, culture and heritage are now being displayed on the exteriors of Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express.

Sponsored by NALCO, the designs have been made such that each coach will have a distinct display. The designs are promoting dance forms, archaeological monuments and flora and fauna of Odisha.

With the introduction of un-reserved tickets in Odia in addition to English and Hindi will be helpful to many people from Odisha who are not comfortable with reading English and Hindi languages on train tickets. Now, they will know if they have the right tickets vis-a-vis their intended originating and destination stations.