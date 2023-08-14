Rajdhani express shall run from Bhubaneswar with Tejas coaches from today

By Sudeshna Panda 0
rajdhani express with tejas coach

Bhubaneswar: Rajdhani Express shall run from the Bhubaneswar Station with Tejas coaches from today (Monday) said official reports.

These coaches are equipped with latest features providing comfort and safety to passengers, Onboard monitoring for maintenance staff and higher speeds.

The Minister of Education of India, Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Railways of India Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the train at Bhubanesar railway station.

The brief details of the upgraded features of the Tejas coaches are as follows: 

  1. Automatic Plug Door
  2. Bio-Vacuum Toilet system and Improved toilets with touch less fittings,Marble finish with anti-graffiti coating etc.
  3. Corrugated Sidewall in AC3T/AC-2T
  4. Air Suspension Bogies (120 KN / 160 KN)
  5. Textured Exterior and Interior PVC Film:
    Smart Features: First rake has beenprovided with smart features which basically includes following items which are processed by a centralized processing unit named as PICCU (Passenger information coach computing unit).
  6. PA/PIS (passenger announcement/passenger information system)
  7. Digital destination board
  8. Wi-Fi infotainment system
  9. CCTV- With day night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light condition, Network Video Recorder.
  10. Emergency Talk back for medical or security emergency
  11. On Board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, WSP
  12. HVAC- Air quality measurement
  13. Switch Board Cabinet monitoring
  14. Toilet Occupancy Sensor, Energy Meter, Exhaust Fan and Water level.
  15. Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system
  16. Improved interiors: PU foam which will provide comfort to passengers and roller blinds instead of curtains on windows.
