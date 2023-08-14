Rajdhani express shall run from Bhubaneswar with Tejas coaches from today

Bhubaneswar: Rajdhani Express shall run from the Bhubaneswar Station with Tejas coaches from today (Monday) said official reports.

These coaches are equipped with latest features providing comfort and safety to passengers, Onboard monitoring for maintenance staff and higher speeds.

The Minister of Education of India, Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Railways of India Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the train at Bhubanesar railway station.

The brief details of the upgraded features of the Tejas coaches are as follows: