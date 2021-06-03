Rajaswa Rath Flagged Off In This Town Of Odisha

Karanjia( Mayurbhanj) : Rajaswa Rath an initiative by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to provide Tahasil office-related services at doorsteps during Covid pandemic, was flagged off in Karanjia on Thursday.

Under this programme, the Revenue officials will go from door to door in a vehicle and issue certificates, distribute land records and make mutation of land.

The programme was launched here by Karanjia Sub-Collector D Rajnikant Biswal.

During the Covid pandemic, this Rajaswa Rath will be very beneficial as access to Government offices is restricted for the public.