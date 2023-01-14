Rajashree Swain death case: Handwritten letter holds two persons responsible

Cuttack: Gurudujhatia police which is probing the mysterious death of Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swain, has reportedly recovered a handwritten letter showing two persons responsible for her death.

Gurudujhatia police reportedly recovered Swain’s two-wheeler and helmet which were abandoned inside a dense forest near Gurudijhatia in Cuttack district, where she was found dead on Friday.

While inspecting the vehicle, cops reportedly found a handwritten note and pen from the dickey of the Scooty and sent it to the forensic lab for examination.

Though police are yet to confirm whether the note was written by the deceased cricketer or not, it reveals that two persons – a coach and a former member of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) – are responsible for her death.

Meanwhile, police are yet to receive reports of Swain’s postmortem, which was conducted yesterday at SCB Medical College and Hospital yesterday.

It is to be noted here that her coach Pushpanjali Banerjee had lodged a missing complaint at the local Mangalabag police station in Cuttack city after the 26-year-old sportsperson went missing since January 11.

Later, her body was spotted hanging from a tree inside a dense forest near Gurudijhatia in the Cuttack district on Friday.

On the other hand, Rajashree Swain’s family members alleged that she was under severe depression after she failed to make it to the 16-member of Odisha team selected for an upcoming national-level tournament in Puducherry.

