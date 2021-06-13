Bhubaneswar: Amid the second wave of the Covid pandemic, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) is all set to roll out mobile vehicles to sell pithas at the doorsteps in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur on the occasion of the three day festival “Raja”.



Pitha on Wheels programme was inaugurated by OTDC Chairperson Shreemayee Mishra.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also extended his wishes to everyone especially to daughters, mothers and OTDC workers on the occasion of Raja festival.

” It is a unique tradition to honour Basudha, nature and greatness of women. It is a celebration of women’s invaluable contribution towards society. He congratulated “Pitha on Wheels” organised by OTDC’s Panthaniwas and Mission Shakti mothers. He also conveyed that everyone should celebrate adhering to Covid guidelines”, CM said.

City denizens enjoy different types of Pitha (pancakes) like Manda, Arisha, Kakara, Chakuli, Chandrakala at Bhubaneswar Pantha Nibas during the three-day festival and it will be made in a completely hygenic process by the Mission shakti mothers and OTDC workers” informed OTDC Chairperson Shreemayee Mishra.

In view of the shutdown, the Bhubaneswar Pantha Niwas will deliver Pithas to the people at six places from morning 7 to 11 AM.

Likewise, from June 15 to 17, Pithas will be available near Master canteen Chhak, Khandagiri Chhak, Patia Chhak, Chandrsekharpur, Rupali Square and CRP Square through the ‘Pitha on Wheels’ programme.

Masks made by the self-help groups will also be available at the counters. Not only in Bhubaneswar, last year in Sambalpur Pantha Niwas had also organised “Pitha on Wheels”.

All the OTDC officials along with the Bhubaneswar Panthaniwas staff were present at the inagural function.