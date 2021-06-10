Raja Festival in Twin City: Commissionerate Police warn strict action against those not following COVID norms

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday warns strict action against the violation of Covid guidelines in view of Raja festival in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Any shops found violating the Covid guidelines, strict action will be imposed, shops will be sealed and shopkeepers may also face arrest, informs Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi.

The Commissionerate police said patrolling will be intensified from today in twin cities and special drive will be launched to curb the violations. Strict action will be taken against those who do not follow coronavirus guidelines issued, he added.

The Commissioner urged the citizens of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar to follow the guidelines like social distancing and wearing of masks.