Raja Acharya being Interrogated By The Police

Raja Acharya Arrested In Odisha’s Capital For Collecting ‘Dada Bati’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Gangster Raja Acharya has been arrested yet again by the Commissionerate Police today for collecting ‘dada bati’ or extortion money.

Raja Acharya has been arrested by the police for demanding Rs 20,000 extortion money from an individual in the city informed DCP Umashankar Dash.

It is noteworthy that ahead of festive season, CP Sudhansu Sarangi on Friday had launched ‘Dada Bati Ku Naa’ meaning “No To Extortion” campaign to act tough on gangsters and miscreants.

Over 30 cases have been registered against the gangster in various police stations in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Raja was the main accused in killing judo coach Biranchi Das on April 13, 2008. He served a life sentence and was released from jail on bail in April last year, police said.

He was also awarded a four-year jail term in October 2011 for abducting Arun Mantri, brother of Ollywood actress Bidusmita in April 2008, police said.

