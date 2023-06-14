Raja, a festival of Odisha which celebrates womanhood

Raja festival is unique to Odisha. The festival celebrates the spirit of womanhood and mensuration. It is a three-day long celebration. This is a festival where unmarried girls wear new dresses, play cards, apply henna on hands, alta on feet and have fun. A swing is generally a major attraction of the festival.

Reportedly, the markets are crowded than usual in view of the festival, the prices of clothes and accessories have also sky rocketed. Adding to it, many organizations are celebrating the festival in public places. Many malls and restaurants are hosting programs for the celebration of Raja festival.

The very first day of this three day long festival is termed as ‘Pahili Raja’ which is also considered to be the last day of the month Jestha (summers). The second day is named as ‘Raja Sankranti’ which is the first day of the month Asadha(monsoons). The concluding day is named in local dialect as ‘Bhuin Dahana’ popularly known as ‘Sesa Raja’ (last day).

This is one of the most famous festivals in Odisha that pays tribute to the menstruation cycle. It is said that the Vasumati goddess got her mensuration during this time. It is believed that mother earth menstruates during these three days and a ceremonial bath takes place on the fourth day.

The festival is also about food especially ‘Poda Pitha’. The aroma and taste of this dish happens to be Lord Jagannath’s favorite and is savored by him each time after having the meal. Other than the poda pitha delicacies like Arisa pitha, Mutton curry and Raja Pana makes it one of the most special festival in every Odia household.

However, in some parts of the regions the festival actually continues for a period of four days asthe fourth day termed as ‘Basumata Puja’ or ‘Basumata Snana’ (Bathing & praying of mother earth).