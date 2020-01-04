Raj Bhawan garden to open for public from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The much-loved garden of Odisha Raj Bhawan, the residence of Governor will be thrown open for public from January 5.

Post a necessary approval by Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal the general public could now visit the lush green lawn, deer park, musical fountain, open aquarium and bird enclosure till January 19 which includes Sundays and all holidays.

The visiting hours for the general public are between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

School children could visit the garden January 6 to 21 with permission from ADC to Governor or ACP, Raj Bhavan, Security.

The visiting hours for school children are between 8.30 am and 10 am. However, these excludes the Sundays and all holidays.

This year a mobile app has been launched by the governor house namely ‘Rajbhavan Odisha’, through which the visitors can generate a QR code entry pass for the park.

Manual entry system is also available at the Reception Centre of the Raj Bhawan.

As per the direction of the Raj Bhawan authority, the visitors are barred from carrying food items, water bottles and camera with them into the park.