Rains To Continue In Odisha For The Next 48 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Met Department on Friday informed that rainfall is likely to prevail in Odisha for the next 2 days.

The confluence between westerly winds associated with the western disturbance and moist low level easterly wind from Bay of Bengal has created this kind of weather.

Moderate to light rainfall is expected in most parts of the state within the next 48 hours.

Rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and gusty winds of 30-40 kms is likely to occur over several parts of the state today.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district likely to receive the highest rainfall followed by Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

A yellow warning has been issued for Nargarh, Jharsuguda, Sudargarh, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Besides, districts of Sudargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj are likely to witness heavy rainfall.