Bhubaneswar: A trough line has been created over northern Kerala and southern Chhattisgarh. This weather phenomena might result in rains over Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Met department has predicted rains over coastal Odisha. But temperatures might rise in the coastal areas of the State for the next 3 to 4 days as predicted by the Met Department.

There will not be much change in the weather in the interior parts of Odisha.

Light to medium rains are predicted in whole of coastal Odisha along with Kandhamal, Nabrangpur, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar.

Nuapada received the highest rainfall yesterday at 33.3 mm.