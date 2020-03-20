Rains Play Havoc in Various Districts of Odisha, to Continue till 24th March

Bhubaneswar: ‘Kalbaisakhi’ creates havoc in different places of the state. Hailstorm has caused major damage in Balasore district.

Different places experienced rain and thunderstorm.

The hailstorm was so heavy that a hand pump was half buried in it.

Many trees were uprooted due to the rains and heavy winds in Kamakhyanagar.

Angul experienced heavy thunderstorms.

Most of the places experienced heavy rains. Rains and thunderstorms will continue till the 24th March.