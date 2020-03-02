Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha might experience rains for 4 days, starting tomorrow according to the Regional Met Department.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Gajapati.

After this spell of rains the temperatures are expected to rise from the 9th of March.

The rise might be of around 3-4 degrees.

On the 5th of March, an “yellow warning” has been sounded in 10 districts of Odisha.

Malkangiri recorded the highest temperature in the last 24 hours, the mercury touched 35.2 degree Celsius.