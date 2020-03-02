Rains In Odisha
Rains In Odisha

Rains From Tomorrow, 4 Wet Days Predicted For Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 21

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha might experience rains for 4 days, starting tomorrow according to the Regional Met Department.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Gajapati.

After this spell of rains the temperatures are expected to rise from the 9th of March.

Related News

Fire breaks out at Dhamra port LNG terminal, firefighting…

Skull Of Missing Child Found In Keonjhar, Investigations On

3 held for attacking Tangi Tehsil officials during stone…

Bhubaneswar Traffic sets example, stops CM’s carcade…

The rise might be of around 3-4 degrees.

On the 5th of March, an “yellow warning” has been sounded in 10 districts of Odisha.

Malkangiri recorded the highest temperature in the last 24 hours, the mercury touched 35.2 degree Celsius.

 

 

You might also like
State

Fire breaks out at Dhamra port LNG terminal, firefighting underway

State

Skull Of Missing Child Found In Keonjhar, Investigations On

State

3 held for attacking Tangi Tehsil officials during stone quarry raid

State

Bhubaneswar Traffic sets example, stops CM’s carcade for Ambulance

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.