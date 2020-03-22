Rains And Thunderstorms
Rains And Thunderstorms

Rains and Hailstorms Experienced in Odisha, More Bad Weather Predicted

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Rains and hailstorms have been experienced in several districts of Odisha.

Wind speeds of around 45 to 55 kmph was experienced in several districts.

Related News

Complete Lock down in Odisha, for Prevention of Coronavirus…

2 Dead, 2 Critical As Bikes Collide Head-On With Each Other…

Dr Achyuta Samanta urges people to support ‘Janata…

Janata Curfew: List of trains cancelled by East Coast…

More rain and thunderstorms have been predicted by the regional Met Department.

Stormy conditions have been predicted in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Koraput today.

The Met Department has also informed that the temperature has decreased by 3 to 4 degrees.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Complete Lock down in Odisha, for Prevention of Coronavirus Spread

State

2 Dead, 2 Critical As Bikes Collide Head-On With Each Other In Odisha’s Ganjam

State

Dr Achyuta Samanta urges people to support ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday

State

Janata Curfew: List of trains cancelled by East Coast Railway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.