Rains and Hailstorms Experienced in Odisha, More Bad Weather Predicted

Bhubaneswar: Rains and hailstorms have been experienced in several districts of Odisha.

Wind speeds of around 45 to 55 kmph was experienced in several districts.

More rain and thunderstorms have been predicted by the regional Met Department.

Stormy conditions have been predicted in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Koraput today.

The Met Department has also informed that the temperature has decreased by 3 to 4 degrees.