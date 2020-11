Bhubaneswar: The Met Department situated in Bhubaneswar has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts.

Dry weather is likely to remain over the rest districts of Odisha.

The Met has issued yellow warning as dense fog is likely to occur at Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Balasore districts.