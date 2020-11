Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Met Department has warned of moderate rainfall or thundershower in Odisha on Friday and Saturday.

Rainfall is expected in interior and south coastal. But, dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of North Coastal Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.

The night time temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3°C.