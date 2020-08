Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain or thundershower has been predicted by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. A warning has been issued for 12 districts in Odisha till tomorrow.

The Met center has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

It is noteworthy that an yellow warning has been issued and heavy rainfall has been forecast in Malkangiri and Koraput districts till August 18.