Rainfall in several districts of Odisha from August 6, yellow warning issued

Bhubaneswar: The well-marked low-pressure Area over north Chhattisgarh adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh-southeast Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a Low-Pressure Area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 kms above mean sea level.

However under its influence, light to moderate rain or thundershower has occurred at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 34 was recorded at Parlakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 21 degree Celsius was recorded at Angul in the plains of Odisha.

August 6 Yellow Warning:

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of

Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

August 7 Yellow Warning:

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Khurda, Puri.

August 8 Yellow Warning:

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati.