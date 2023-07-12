Rainfall in Odisha to intensify from July 18

Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 90 mm to 110 m, between July 18 and July 21.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological center has issued a warning for Odisha as 2 low pressure areas are likely to cause heavy rainfall in the state.

Light and scattered rainfall is to continue till July 14 across Odisha. Western and Southern Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall from July 15 to July 17. Coastal areas, however, are expected to receive lighter rain showers.

Odisha rainfall is expected to intensify from July 18 to July 21. Forecasts suggest that the state is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 90 mm to 110 m, during this period.

 

 

