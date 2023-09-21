Rainfall in Odisha to decrease from tomorrow, orange warning to 7 districts for today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to experience heavy rainfall due to the active low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure area is currently active over the coast of Odisha and West Bengal adjacent to the North Western Bay of Bengal.

Due to this, several areas across Western and Southern Odisha continue to experience heavy rainfall. Seven districts of Western Odisha have been given an orange warning or today in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall. These districts include Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Nuapada. Some areas in these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm.

Similarly, the regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to nine districts in view of moderate to heavy rainfall today. Areas in these districts are to experience rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm.

Rainfall in Odisha is likely to decrease from tomorrow onwards. Six districts have been given a yellow warning for moderate to heavy rainfall tomorrow.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded an average rainfall of 23 mm. This lies about 242 percent higher than the expected average rainfall of 6.9 mm. Koraput has recorded the highest amount of rainfall of 168 mm.