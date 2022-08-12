Rainfall In Cuttack Causes Waterlogging, Flowing Above Danger Level

Cuttack: Rain in Cuttack has put life out of gear in the Silver city. It has been raining incessantly since yesterday.

There has been a constant rise in the water level in Kathajodi and Mahanadi, the two rivers surrounding the city.

It is noteworthy that, more that three lakh cusecs of water has been discharged through the Mundali barrage.

Whereas more than one lakh cusecs of water has been discharged through the Naraj barrage said sources.