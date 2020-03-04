Rainfall In A few Places In Odisha, Thunderstorm Alert For 10 District

Bhubaneswar: Rainfall in several districts of Odisha today. More rains and thunderstorms predicted by the Regional Met Department.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi.

Wind speeds of 30-40 kms might be experienced in a few parts the State.

The temperatures are not expected to rise till the 15th of March.