Rainfall and Thunderstorm Likely In 5 Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall very likely to occur in five districts of Odisha today as predicted Meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.

The five districts are as follows namely:

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara between 8:30am hrs IST and 11:30 am hrs IST.