Bhubaneswar: Almost 13 districts of Odisha have been placed on alert today by the Regional Meteorological Center situated in Bhubaneswar.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall warning has been issued by the regional Met Center for the following districts namely:

Keonjhar, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Nuapara, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Gajapati, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Balasore, Mayurbhanj.