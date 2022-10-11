Rainfall and dense fog in Daringbadi, affects vehicular movement

Daringbadi: Dense fog has been experienced in Odisha’s Kashmir Daringbadi. Due to low pressure, continuous rainfall has been observed in the area. Vehicular movements have been affected due to dense fog and rainfall.

According to reports, people living in low-lying area have experienced dense fog along with rain.

As a result, people are facing problems in travelling. Due to heavy fog, drivers of trucks, buses and other vehicles are facing problems in driving at early morning. Communication has been disrupted.

Continuous rainfall has caused problems as the residents are unable to move out of their houses. People who are dependent on forests are facing more problems.

As per sources, people are not coming to shops and haats because of rain and fog. Daily labours and businessmen are facing getting more affected due to current situation.