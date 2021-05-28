Rainfall Alert To These Districts Of Odisha For Next 5 Days

By WCE 1
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershower over few coastal, north interior and southern districts during the next five days i.e from May 29 till June 2.

Here is the detailed rainfall warning issued district wise in Odisha

Day 1 (valid from 11.30 PM of May 28 upto 8.30 AM of May 29):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (valid from 8.30 AM of May 29 upto 8.30 AM of May 30):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (valid from 8.30 AM of May 30 upto 8.30 AM of May 31):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati.

Day 4 (valid from 8.30 AM of May 31 upto 8.30 AM of June 1):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day 5 (valid from 8.30 AM of June 1 upto 8.30 AM of June 2):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati.

