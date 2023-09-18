Rain to spoil celebrations this Ganesh puja in Odisha, convey reports

Bhubaneswar: The celebration of Ganesh puja in Odisha could be spoiled because of heavy rains that have been predicted for the next 48 hours.

A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal will continue to cause heavy rainfall in several areas across Odisha till the next 48 hours, said latest reports.

Especially, areas in the coastal region of the state will continue to experience very heavy rainfall spoiling the Ganesh puja in Odisha.

The active cyclonic circulation is likely to develop into a low pressure area within the next 36 hours. Weather forecasts predict heavy rainfall in Odisha for the next four days. In view of the same, the regional meteorological department has issued alerts accordingly.

A total of 13 districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm today. These districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in Odisha from tomorrow. Forecasts predict the heaviest rainfall from September 20 to September 22 hence spoiling the celebration of Ganesh puja in Odisha.

