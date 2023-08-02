Rain to reduce from tomorrow in Odisha, humidity likely to increase

Bhubaneswar: The rainfall in Odisha this July is said to be the highest ever, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

However, the weather department has added that, most parts of Odisha will experience severe humidity from Thursday as the rainfall will decrease.

Odisha experienced severe rainfall since the past 48 hours due to the deep depression that had occurred in Bay of Bengal. Intense to very heavy rainfall has been experienced in Western and Interior parts of Odisha.

Boudh district received the highest rainfall in the state recorded at 390.6 mm while 361 mm was recorded in Yujupada in Sambalpur and 348 mm in Rairangpur today. Red warning has been issued to Boudh district while yellow warning has been issued to six districts.

However, the intensity of rain will decrease from tomorrow. The deep depression that has formed will gradually weaken and turn into a low pressure, which will reduce the rainfall in the state. Between June 1 and August 2, 587.7 mm was recorded against the average of 572.6 mm.

For the next 24 hours, the fishermen have been prohibited to venture into the sea. There is a possibility of landslides in coastal areas and hilly areas, so the weather department has issued an advance warning, added the Director Of IMD Bhubaneswar HR Biswas.