Rain to lash Odisha as cyclonic circulation is likely to form above Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here informed that rain to lash Odisha as a low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather man predicted that parts of Odisha will witness rain till July 11. “The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Sagar, Pendra Road, Balasore and thence southeastwards to East-central Bay of Bengal,” said the latest bulletin of IMD.

“The cyclonic circulation over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh & adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 24 hours. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours,” it added.

Orange Warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for the districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Balangir, Malkangiri, Koraput and Boudh till 8.30 AM of August 7.

Likewise, a yellow warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for the districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bargarh and Balasore.

Here are the weather warning issued for Odisha till August 11:

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.08.2022):

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir, Ganjam, Puri and Rayagada.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Sonepur, Nuapada, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Angul and Bargarh.

DAY-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.08.2022).

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Dhenkanal with extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.08.2022).

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Jajpur with extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Boudh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nuapada.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 11.08.2022).