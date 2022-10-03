Rain to intensify in Odisha from today, yellow warning issued to 13 districts

Rain In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department on Monday has issued yellow warning to 13 districts in Odisha as low pressure area has formed over westcentral Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas.

Under its influence, several parts of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall activities during upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

Here is the weather forecast

Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 02.10.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 03.10.22

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 03.10.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 04.10.22

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Boudh, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Kendrapada, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore.

Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 04.10.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 05.10.22

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Boudh, Bolangir, Nayagarh, Puri, Rayagada, Khordha, Cuttack, ,Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore.

