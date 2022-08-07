Rain to continue in Odisha till August 10, red warning issued for next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today informed that the low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha West Bengal coasts now lies as a wellmarked low pressure area over northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

According to the IMD reports, the low pressure will intensify into depression in the next 48 hours and likely to move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The weather department further informed that the rainfall activity will continue in Odisha till August 10.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a red warning for Rayagada and Kalahandi districts saying that these districts might witness a rainfall of 7 to 20 cm or more than that. Besides, there are chances of landslides in the hilly areas of the districts.

Water lodging situation may arise in several low-lying areas due to the heavy rain fall. The concerned officials have been advised to take steps to pump out the rain water.

Likewise, orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued to 8 districts and yellow warning of heavy rainfall has been issued to 10 districts of the state.

Orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall had been issued for 11 districts for tomorrow and yellow warning of heavy rainfall has been issued to 12 districts. During this period of time, the wind speed is expected to be 45 to 55kmph.

The fishermen also have been instructed not to venture into the sea during the period of low pressure.