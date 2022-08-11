rain in odisha
Rain To Continue In Odisha For The Next 5 Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has forecast rainfall for the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal around August 13.

The MeT Department informed that a low-pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around Saturday.

It is likely to become more marked in subsequent 24 hours and then move west-northwestwards.

Under the influence of the system, a few places in Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall from Saturday onwards.

