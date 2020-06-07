Bhubaneswar: The Regional Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar today issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts in Odisha till 8. 30 AM on Monday.

The weathermen also issued Yellow weather warnings for 18 districts till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and accompanied with gusty surface winds, speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhmal, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Nayagarh and Balangir till 8.30 AM tomorrow,” the latest bulletin said.

People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri in the state today.