Rain, thunderstorm likely in Odisha, yellow warning issued for 16 districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for sixteen districts of Odisha today. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh.

Light to moderate rain continues to lash across Odisha due to the effects of Western storm. For the last two days, rain with thundershowers has been going on in various places of the state. Some places have received heavy rainfall along with hailstorms suddenly. The wind is blowing at a high speed.

According to the Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain with thundershowers will likely occur at various places in coastal Odisha.

Yellow alert has been issued for 6 districts Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts for tomorrow. Yesterday there was stormy rain in different parts of the state. Some parts of the districts including Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Balangir, Koraput, Rayagada, Nayagarh and Kandhamal witnessed heavy rain with lightning.

In some places, the wind speed was at 40 to 80 kilometers per hour. Asbestos houses were blown away by falling trees. The weather might change on 21st March.