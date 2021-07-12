Rain, thunderstorm alert to these districts in Odisha within next 3 hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Monday forecast light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning in nine districts of Odisha during the next 3 hours.

There will be light to moderate thundershower to affect some parts of these districts that is Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Kandhamal within the next three hours.

Thus, people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly they can move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.

