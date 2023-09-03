Rain, thundershower warnings issued for these districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here informed that moderate rain/thundershower with one or two intense spell of rain likely to affect some districts of the State today.

The Duty Officer informed that Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Gajapati district are likely to witness moderate rain/thundershower with one or two intense spell of rain within next three hours.

Water logging in low lying area, occasionally poor visibility and traffic disruption in urban area likely. Avoid movement in affected area and do arrangement for drainage of excess water, said the officer adding that the people of the above mentioned districts have been urged to stay vigilant and take actions to remain safe.

Likewise, the weatherman further said that light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of districts of Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

It is to be noted here that the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) had earlier today informed that at least 12 people lost their lives, while 14 others critical due to lightning strikes in different parts of the State yesterday.