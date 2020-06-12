Bhubaneswar: Raja festival in Odisha likely to be marred by very heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department on Friday issued yellow waning for several districts of the State.

In its latest bulletin, the weather department said that yesterday’s low pressure area over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts now lies over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

Conditions are becoming favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Odisha during next 48 hours.

Details forecast and warning for next three days are as follows:

Yellow Warning for June 13: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Angul.

Yellow warning for June 14: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Nayagarh.

Yellow Warning for June 15: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.

Fisherman warning: Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely over west-central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea during next 24 hours.

The weatherman also informed that Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of the State today. It covered most districts of Odisha except some parts of the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower at most places with isolated heavy rainfall has occurred over the districts of Odisha during past 24 hours.