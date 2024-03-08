Rain in Odisha to continue till March 10, temperature to rise by 3 to 4 degree Celsius from next week

Bhubaneswar: Rain is likely to continue in Odisha for the next two days. After which, heat is likely to intensify in the state from March 11 onwards. Cloudy weather and scattered rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Odisha on Thursday.

Forecasts from the regional Meteorological department predict slight to moderate rain today in different parts of the state, including Southern and coastal Odisha. These districts include Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nabarangapur, and Koraput. There is a possibility of rain in some places tomorrow as well. Light rain along with lightning may occur at some places till March 10.

The weather in Odisha is likely to change significantly from March 11. With significant rise in temperature, heat in Odisha will intensify. The day time temperature will rise in state by three to four degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to touch 40 degree Celsius in many places across interior and Southern Odisha in the coming week. This weather condition will continue for five days in Odisha.