Rain predicted in Odisha for the next 5 days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Low-Pressure Area over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts has become less marked.

However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over south interior Odisha and its neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

The Monsoon trough now passes through Bikaner, Guna, Mandla, Raipur, Kalingapattanam and hence southeastwards to Westcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 2.1 km above mean sea

level.

Here is the rainfall forecast:

Day-1 and Day-2: (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 08.09.23)

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 08.09.2023 to 0830 His IST of 09.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north interior Odisha and Many places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-4: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 09.09.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 10.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north Odisha and at a few over the districts of south Odisha.

Day-5: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 10.09.2003 to 0830 Hrs IST of 11.09.2023)

Light to moderate rain thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.