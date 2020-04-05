Lightning
Rain or thundershower Likely In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

The districts are: Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Bolangir, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangir. Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest of the districts in Odisha.

A Yellow warning  has been issued. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

