Rain likely in Odisha, respite from heat expected

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar issued a weather forecast and warning that rain is likely in Odisha.

The weather department has issued a warning till March 15, 2023. The weather will mainly remain dry in Odisha till March 14, 2023. There is the possibility of light rainfall in some districts of the state on March 15.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri between March 15 and 16, the IMD said.