Rain, Lightning And Thunderstorm Predicted In Odisha, See Details

rain in odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological (MeT) Centre at Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm along with lightning in two districts in Odisha on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to be experienced in some parts of the districts of Angul and Kandhamal added the MeT department.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

