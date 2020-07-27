weather in odisha

Rain, Lightning And Thunderstorm Predicted In 14 Districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur  at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Sundargarh, Khordha and Koraput.

Rain, lightning and thunderstorm very likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jagatsingpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Keonjhar  between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

The Regional Met Department at Bhubaneswar has provided information in this regard.

