Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Sundargarh, Khordha and Koraput.

Rain, lightning and thunderstorm very likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jagatsingpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Keonjhar between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

The Regional Met Department at Bhubaneswar has provided information in this regard.