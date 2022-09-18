Rain in Twin city: Yellow warning issued for nine districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The twin city of Odisha has received fresh bout of rain since early morning today due to a cyclonic circulation over Bay-of-Bengal.

The regional Meteorological centre of Odisha has issued yellow warning for nine districts of the state today. Some places of the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi and Kandhamal will likely receive heavy rains today.

Under the influence of the Cyclonic Circulation, some places in South-coastal districts of state and twin city has received rainfall today. Most of the places in the state will likely receive heavy rain today.

A low pressure is expected to form over North-South Bay-of-Bengal near South central coastal areas of the state on September 20.

Under the influence of the possible low pressure, most of the places in the state will receive rainfall and some places will receive heavy to heavy rainfall on 20th-21st September.

The weather department issued a yellow warning for 17 districts of the state for 19th September. Likewise, yellow warning for heavy to heavy rain fall has been alerted for 11 districts for September 20. The Meteorological Center also informed that there will be rainfall on the 21st September.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough due to the low pressure. So, fishermen are advised not to venture into sea.

The heavy to very heavy rainfall may also trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas of these districts, informed the department.