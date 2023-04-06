Rain in Odisha: Yellow warning for several districts

Bhubaneswar: The local Meteorological Department located here in Bhubaneswar has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for thunderstorms with lightning in Odisha.

The yellow warning has been issued for the next three days.

As per the IMD, there is light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature during the next 4-5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha, said IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over most all the districts of Odisha: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj,

Also Read: Bhubaneswar Khandagiri Police SI Under Vigilance Scanner